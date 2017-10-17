‘Riverdale’: First Look At Chic Cooper

Riverdale‘s second season kicked off last week, and we already have a look at one of the show’s most-anticipated new additions.

Riverdale‘s Alice Cooper, Madchen Amick, recently shared a pretty noteworthy behind-the-scenes selfie on Instagram. It shows Amick standing alongside Hart Denton, who will be playing Alice’s long-lost son Chic Cooper. You can check it out below.

As Riverdale fans will remember, Alice revealed the truth about Chic during the show’s season one finale. As Alice explained to her daughter Betty (Lili Reinhart), she became pregnant with Chic while she was in high school, and ended up giving him up for adoption. Betty was shocked with the revelation, and she and her friends began to consider finding her long-lost “blonde Adonis” brother.

Now that we know what Chic will look like on Riverdale, the question of how he will enter the fold remains. In the comics, Chic’s comic backstory is rather colorful, as his random appearances are explained away by him being a US government agent.

After months of speculating amongst the Riverdale fandom, Reinhart eventually had to address the fan theories, essentially saying that anything is possible.

“A lot of them make sense, completely.” Reinhart revealed in a recent interview. “I hate to just completely shut down these theories, because, I don’t know. I’m not the executive producer, or writer of the show, but it is interesting to see the theories.”

But, to quote Amick’s Instagram caption, one thing is for sure – Chic will be in for “a wild ride” once he reunites with the Cooper family.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.