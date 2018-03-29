‘Riverdale’: SPOILER Get Together in “The Noose Tightens”

The latest episode of Riverdale saw new bombshells, surprising exits, and two fan-favorites finally getting together.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “The Noose Tightens” below!

Tonight’s episode picked up right where last week’s left off, with Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) being forced into gay conversion therapy at the Sisters of Quiet Mercy. Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) quickly realized that something was wrong with Cheryl’s disappearance, and enlisted Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) in trying to find her.

As the episode went on, the trio’s attempts had some problems, as it didn’t seem like they could find exactly where Cheryl went. Ultimately, a tip from Nana Rose led Toni and Veronica to the Sisters of Quiet Mercy, with a little help from Kevin Keller (Casey Cott).

After a bit of sleuthing, Toni found Cheryl in the movie room, and quickly came to her rescue. Cheryl ran up to Toni, as the pair hugged — and finally got to have their first kiss. The group ultimately helped Cheryl escape to safety, and she was next seen holding hands with Toni at school.

For quite a few Riverdale fans, “Choni” finally getting together is a major development, especially considering the fact that fans have been campaigning for the pairing almost since Morgan was first added to the show. It also felt like a bit of inevitability, especially after Cheryl’s bisexuality was confirmed and her interest in Toni was further explored.

It also gives Cheryl another Riverdale character to really rely on, something that she’s definitely needed after the events of the school year that have made up the show’s events.

“I think Toni’s the first person, obviously Betty do a couple of times challenge her, but Toni really challenges her,” Morgan told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think it’s one of those things where her tough exterior, Toni sees right through that. I think Toni’s probably been there, done that. She knows when a person’s wall is up and is just trying to be strong. I think the fact that Cheryl’s bringing her wall down with her, I think that’s just like the biggest thing, and they’re so similar in that way. Toni kind of smiles whenever she’s trying to be tough like that. She’s from the Southside. She’s used to way more than that.”

“I think that’s a really interesting dynamic.” Morgan continued. “And that’s why it works so well, and that’s why Cheryl’s like, ‘Oh sh*t, I can’t put on a front with you. You’re not letting go, you’re pushing me here. You know the truth.’ That’s really cool and that’s why that will work.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes will return on April 18th.