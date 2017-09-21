‘Riverdale’ Season 2 Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released the first batch of promotional photos from “A Kiss Before Dying,” the Season Two premiere of Riverdale, due to air on October 11th.

The episode was written by series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and the title is a reference to a 1953 novel by Ira Levin, which would go on to be adapted into a feature film twice: first in 1956, and later in 1991.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each episode of Riverdale has been named after a film, though some of them, including this, were other media before being movies.

Gerd Oswald directed the 1956 A Kiss Before Dying, which starred Robert Wagner, Joanne Woodward, Mary Astor, and Jeffrey Hunter. The 1991 film starred Matt Dillon and Sean Young, and was directed by James Dearden.

Dillon also starred in The Outsiders, another adaptation of a famed novel, and the basis for Riverdale‘s eighth episode title in the first season.

The title seemingly implies that Fred Andrews, who was shot in the closing moments of the Season One finale, might not make it out alive. It’s a little more complex than that, though; there’s a story element in A Kiss Before Dying that involves a man killing someone else in order to replace them, and stealing their identity as part of a gambit to join up with a wealthy, powerful family. An unplanned pregnancy adds some chaos to that plan, which is interesting in the face of Jason Blossom and Polly Cooper; both are members of wealthy and/or powerful families, and Jason was recently murdered (albeit by his dad) after impregnating Polly.

Additionally, KJ Apa strongly suggested during a conversation with ComicBook.com that Fred would survive past the premiere.

“I think Archie is going to 100 percent always stick by Fred, especially when he needs Archie,” Apa said. “Fred’s got no one else to look after him at home. That, also, is a big part of Season Two is Archie aiding Fred.”

You can see the images in the attached gallery.

Riverdale returns at 8 p.m. ET/PT on October 11th on The CW.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!