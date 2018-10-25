‘Riverdale’ Goes Back in Time in “The Midnight Club” Preview

The CW has released a new preview from “The Midnight Club”, the upcoming fourth episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The highly-anticipated flashback episode will see Riverdale‘s teen ensemble playing the younger versions of their parents, in a Breakfast Club-inspired episode set in the early 1990s.

As fans saw with the already-released photos, the cast does a pretty stellar job of transforming into the young parents’ counterparts, from KJ Apa sporting Luke Perry’s 90210 hair, and Lili Reinhart looking pretty dark similar Twin Peaks-era Madchen Amick.

“Young Alice is so different from the Alice that you see today,” Reinhart explained in a previous interview. “She’s not just this uptight, precocious, looks-down-upon-everyone teen — like she was a Serpent. So that gives her young personality a lot.”

Based on what we already know, it looks like some very specific relationships will be coming about in the episode, from the present-day ones like Sierra McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) and Tom Keller (Casey Cott), to the more unexpected ones like Hermione Lodge (Camila Mendes) and FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich).

And as fun as “The Midnight Club” is expected to be (especially with a cameo from Anthony Michael Hall), it sounds like the episode will have a pretty gnarly connection to the new mystery going on in the present day.

“One of the things that the kids discover pretty early on is that the murder victims in the present were playing a game called Gryphons & Gargoyles, which is of course the Riverdale version of Dungeons & Dragons,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained in a recent interview. “And what our kids in the present discover is that their parents, when they were in high school, were also playing this game and there was a similar murder that happened in the past.”

“One of my favorite things recently was the first season of True Detective, and we’re sort of telling a similar ritualistic crime that happens in Riverdale,” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “We jokingly call it teen detectives meets True Detective, because we find Betty and Jughead investigating this really disturbing crime that seems to speak to the very twisted history of Riverdale.”

You can view the synopsis for “The Midnight Club” below!

“Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

ANTHONY MICHAEL HALL AND MICHAEL CONSUELOS GUEST STAR IN A FLASHBACK TO RIVERDALE HIGH CIRCA 1992

When Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Alice (Madchen Amick) about Gryphons and Gargoyles, Alice has no choice but to come clean about how she, along with a young Fred (KJ Apa), FP (Cole Sprouse), Hermoine (Camila Mendes), Hiram (guest star Michael Consuelos), Sierra (Ashleigh Murray), Penelope (Madelaine Petsch) and Tom (Casey Cott), played the game in the early 90’s – and how a shocking mystery has been plaguing them all ever since.

Marisol Nichols, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams.”

What do you think of this new look at Riverdale‘s flashback episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“The Midnight Club” is expected to air on November 7th at 8/7c on The CW.