‘Riverdale’: Skeet Ulrich on the Arrival of Jughead’s Mom and Sister

Riverdale‘s third season is set to endure quite a lot of changes — including the arrival of a pretty complicated family tree.

During a recent interview with Us Magazine, Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich teased what’s next for his character, F.P. Jones, in Season 3. In particular, it sounds like F.P. will have to deal with the arrival of his wife, Gladys and young daughter, Jellybean. While the women of the Jones family have been mentioned quite a bit by F.P. and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Ulrich hinted that there’s more to the family dynamic than what’s been seen onscreen.

“As far as I know, we’re still married.” Ulrich explained. “I mean I never wore a wedding ring in the show. I did wear a ring here (middle finger) for the first season and part of the second season and then I took it off, but we never really discussed it. My understanding is that they must still be married.”

Of course, there is a bit of a wrinkle in that possibility, considering the fact that F.P. and Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) appear to be taking their relationship to a very physical level in the Season 3 trailer.

“I think it’s a really cool relationship.” Ulrich added. “It’s very fun. It’s dynamic. It’s intense. There’s chemistry there that’s unique. It’s not just a kid’s show or a teen show. I guess to some extent, I’m not surprised, but to the veracity and volume of it, I’m quite surprised.”

But even then, it sounds like Gladys and Jellybean will be entering the world of Riverdale at a very particular time, which partially explains why they haven’t been introduced quite yet.

“We don’t know anything about Jellybean just yet,” Sprouse said during an interview late last year. “This is one of those dilemmas that I think we face because we have such a massive ensemble of characters. And often times I think some characters deserve more justice narratively than what we’re able to provide in the first nine episodes. So the introduction of additional characters is kind of a dilemma that we have because it means possibly less screen time for characters who already haven’t got enough.”

It’s unclear exactly who will be cast as Gladys and Jellybean, although Ulrich already has a particular name in mind for the former.

“I mean, God, I think [former Scream co-star] Neve [Campbell] would be really interesting,” Ulrich explained during an interview last year. “I know she’s busy doing some films and stuff like that, so I don’t know if that’s a possibility. But yeah, I think she’d be very intriguing.”

Are you excited to see Jughead’s mom and sister make their way into Riverdale‘s third season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.