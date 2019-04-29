‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Finale Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Chapter Fifty-Seven: Apocalypto,” Riverdale‘s season three finale which is set to air later this month. The episode will bring together the dueling storylines of the cult known as The Farm and the Gryphons and Gargoyles game in what sounds like an intense hour of TV from Tank Girl and Cry-Baby director Rachel Talalay. Tally, who has also directed episodes of American Gods, Doom Patrol, The Flash, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has a few fan-favorite episodes of Riverdale under her belt.

The episode will also put together the core four (Archie, Betty, Veroncia, and Jughead), which is a rarity given the directions their stories have carried them in. The likelihood, given the “final quest” described in the synopsis, is that they will have to pick up where their parents left off in “The Midnight Club” and actually bring a game of G&G to completion. Do not be too surprised if we also see some callback to Betty’s role as the Gryphon Queen, since that feels like an element of gameplay that has not been fully explored. You can check out the full synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

THE FINAL QUEST — After receiving mysterious invitations, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) band together to confront the evils of their past once and for all. Meanwhile, chaos ensues at The Farm after Edgar (guest star Chad Michael Murray) makes a chilling announcement. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Roberto Aguierra-Sacasa & Michael Grassi.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter Fifty-Seven: Apocalypto” will debut on May 15.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!