‘Riverdale’ to Reveal Identity of Gargoyle King Soon

It looks like one of Riverdale‘s latest mysteries will start to be solved pretty soon.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was asked if the identity of the villainous Gargoyle King will soon be revealed before the show heads into winter hiatus. While it’s unclear exactly how soon that reveal will happen, Aguirre-Sacasa did answer “Yes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the uninitiated, the Gargoyle King is a mysterious figure who appears to be in charge of Gryphons and Gargoyles, the deadly D&D-esque game that has plagued Riverdale for several generations now. In recent episodes, the world of G&G and the concept of the Gargoyle King have been taken to some pretty interesting places, culminating in a prison escape, a slew of deaths, a home invasion, and a bunch of other confusing antics.

For die-hard Riverdale fans, this notion that the Gargoyle King will be unmasked soon will surely be a surprise, as it feels like the show just started exploring possibilities for that mystery in this past week’s “Manhunter”. But then again, it doesn’t seem out of the question that there could be some other layer to that Gargoyle King reveal, considering how things went with last season’s multi-layered Black Hood mystery.

Either way, the world of the Gargoyle King will be explored even further in next week’s “The Man in Black”, an episode that will share a narrative structure with last year’s “Tales from the Darkside”.

“The next episode after the one this week is sort of a twist on a version of an episode we did last year that everyone really liked, which was three short stories rather than one woven-together story,” Aguirre-Sacsa explained. “And it does find our characters on their individual journeys to stop the Gargoyle King. I really wanted to play with that [format] again.”

Going into that episode, Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will be riding the rails and crossing paths with a mysterious woman named Laurie Lake (Riley Keough). Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) will be recovering from her breakup with Archie in the last episode, Betty (Lili Reinhart) will be stuck inside the Sisters of Quiet Mercy.

Who do you think the Gargoyle King could be on Riverdale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.