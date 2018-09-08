‘Riverdale’ Reveals First Look at Archie’s New Nemesis

We have our first look at one of the new faces that will be shaking up Riverdale Season 3.

Entertainment Weekly recently released a new still from the upcoming first season, which shows the debut of Ms. Wright, a character played by Carlito’s Way and The Artist‘s Penelope Ann Miller. Wright will be the town’s prosecutor, who deals with the murder case ramping up against Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa). You can check out the photo of her below.

Described as savvy and eloquent, Ms. Wright is the prosecuting attorney in charge of handling Archie’s case. With a conviction in mind, she will weave together disparate moments of Archie’s young life, in an attempt to portray him as a dangerous, violent sociopath who was capable of committing murder.

Of course, as fans will remember, Archie was framed for murder by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) in the Season 2 finale, which adds a whole other layer to Ms. Wright’s arrival. As the Season 3 trailer has hinted, Archie will be spending at least some of his time in prison, a storyline that Apa is excited to bring to life.

“I’m excited to see how he handles himself in prison.” Apa revealed in a recent interview. “I want him to get a whole lot of tats. I want him to join a gang. I want all that. Give it to me. I mean, you never know. Honestly, you never know.”

It will also be interesting to see how Ms. Wright plays into the larger fold of Riverdale‘s third season, considering how many plotlines are currently going on. Between Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) being recently unmasked as the Black Hood, the Southside Serpents rebuilding after a major skirmish, and Hiram Lodge’s various shady business dealings quickly taking over the town, there’s certainly quite a lot that Ms. Wright could factor into.

The season three premiere of Riverdale, titled “Labor Day,” will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 10th, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.