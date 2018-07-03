‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Hopes Betty Will Get a Break in Season 3

It’s no secret that Riverdale is a subversion of the Archie Comics world, putting its iconic characters to the test in an array of different ways. But if one of the series’ stars has anything to say about it, her character might get a bit of a breather.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the hit The CW series, recently spoke about the show’s upcoming third season in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. As she revealed, she hopes that Betty is given a less stressful storyline in Season 3, a sentiment she shares with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

“In the season finale, when you saw Betty and Jughead in bed together, she’s smiling when he says, ‘Will you be my serpent queen?’” Reinhart explained. “[Aguirre-Sacasa] told me, ‘When I watched that scene and I saw Betty smile, it made me want more of that.’ I think the girl deserves a break.”

When you make a list of everything Betty endured in Riverdale‘s second season, it’s pretty easy to see where Reinhart is coming from. In just the first half of the sophomore season, Betty investigated (and briefly became an agent of) the serial killer The Black Hood, something that caused her to cut her friends and boyfriend out of her life. Things only ramped up when the show came back from Christmas break, between her father, Hal, being umasked as The Black Hood, and that entire thing with Chic Cooper.

So, what would Reinhart hope to see in Season 3? While the actress was somewhat mum about the details, she hinted that she does have a stronger grasp on who her character is.

“I don’t know anything,” Reinhart revealed, before clarifying. “I feel like I’ve proven myself to the people I needed to prove myself to. I’m like, ‘I know this girl. I really do.’”

And beyond that, Reinhart does hope that Betty will interact with some of her friends more, with the show’s various family dramas occasionally getting in the way of scenes with Veronica Lodge and Kevin Keller.

“It’s something I’m very much pushing for, that you do see the kids interact more as a group,” Reinhart added.

I will certainly be interesting to see what happens next for Betty, especially considering what hints we already know about Riverdale Season 3. A pair of casting breakdowns for the show have hinted that new-age leader Edgar Evernever could be moving next door to the Cooper family, with his daughter Evelyn quickly growing fond of Betty. Oh, and it sounds like Chic Cooper will probably be returning again.

The third season of Riverdale will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.