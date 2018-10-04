‘Riverdale’ Casts Riley Keough as Mysterious “Farm Girl” for Season 3

Things are never easy for the beloved couples of Riverdale and it sounds like that might not be getting any easier in the upcoming third season. The CW drama has added Riley Keough in a role that make things a bit more complicated for the show’s beloved “Bughead” and “Varchie” romances.

As reported by TV Line, Keough has been cast as Laurie Lake, a character described as an “all-American farm girl” who will turn the heads of both Archie and Jughead after she takes them in when they find themselves in need of shelter. Laurie will be flirtatious with both Jughead and Archie, but the boys may well find themselves in “More danger than they could have imagined.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you aren’t familiar with Keough, she is the granddaughter of Elvis Pressley, but has made her own name in entertainment through roles in films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Logan Lucky, and last year she earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role on Starz’s anthology drama The Girlfriend Experience. Keough is also a fan of Riverdale herself with the actress taking to Twitter back in March to declare “I just want to be cast in Riverdale.” With her Twitter dream coming true, Keough recently followed up on the social media platform with “Tweet and you shall receive”.

As for her character Laurie Lake, while the character does appear in Archie Comics canon she’s a very minor character, appearing in only 9 overall issues with a handful of them being in Wilbur Comics. Riverdale no doubt will put their own spin on the character, and while there’s not much in the description, the “farm” mention is a curious one. A mysterious cult group that Betty Cooper’s sister, Polly, has been involved with called “The Farm” is set to play a role in the upcoming season and while it’s not clear that Laurie Lake is a part of it, the show is bringing on two other, clearly cult-connected characters — Edgar Evernever and his daughter, Evelyn.

“We’re going to meet the farm’s leader, Edgar Evernever but, equally important, we’re going to meet his daughter, Evelyn Evernever, who is an Archie character that we’re sort of reinventing for this storyline,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a recent interview. “There’s almost a banality to the cut and a sort of generic-ism that gets sinister pretty quickly.”

Are you excited for Riley Keough to join Riverdale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.