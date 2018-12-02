New ‘Riverdale’ Comic Book to Explore More of Gryphons and Gargoyles

Riverdale has been dropping plot twists and new revelations at a break-neck speed, and it sounds like a new tie-in comic is going to explore things more.

SYFY Wire recently revealed that Riverdale Season 3, the latest tie-in comic for the hit The CW series, will debut in March. Each issue of the series, which is written by Micol Ostow and drawn by Thomas Pitilli and Joe Eisma, will feature two original stories, which expand on plot points covered in this new season.

The official solicitation for Issue #1, which you can check out below, hints at some new revelations with regards to Gryphons and Gargoyles, the evil board game that has been at the center of the season’s mystery.

“Take a deeper dive into some of the skeletons buried in and around Riverdale as well as hidden and unexpected connections to the Farm and the Game. Everyone is hiding something in this companion to the third season of the massive hit CW series Riverdale, by Scholastic writer Micol Ostow and Riverdale artists Thomas Pitilli and Joe Eisma.”

Ostow is no stranger to expanding on the Riverdale world, having written the upcoming prequel novel Riverdale: The Day Before. Pitilli and Eisma have also worked on the previous Riverdale tie-in comics. You can view both artists’ covers for the issue below.

The solicitation also hints at details regarding the Farm, the cult-like group that has played a major role in the Cooper family’s lives in recent months. Given that the series will debut during the back half of Season 3, it will be interesting to see if the ever-elusive Edgar Evernever will make some sort of appearance.

Either way, fans will surely be eager to see what footing Riverdale Season 3 finds itself on, especially since we’re apparently only a few weeks away from the Gargoyle King, the mysterious figure behind G&G, being unmasked.

“The next episode after the one this week is sort of a twist on a version of an episode we did last year that everyone really liked, which was three short stories rather than one woven-together story,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacsa said of next week’s “The Man in Black”. “And it does find our characters on their individual journeys to stop the Gargoyle King. I really wanted to play with that [format] again.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. Riverdale Season 3 #1 will debut on March 13, 2019.