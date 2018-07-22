‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Trailer Released at SDCC

Riverdale entered a brave new world in its Season 2 finale, and now we have our first look at what comes next.

Evil lurks in this town. #Riverdale returns Wednesday, October 10 on The CW. Stream for free on The CW App: https://t.co/ajsD9GGfOm pic.twitter.com/VLJggN1Ywc — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) July 22, 2018

The CW has released the official trailer for Riverdale‘s upcoming third season, which debuted during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. You can check it out above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans will remember, the finale ended with Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) being arrested and thrown in jail, after being framed by Hiram Lodge for a murder he didn’t commit. While it’s unclear exactly how he could get out of that predicament, it sounds like the show’s cast is excited to bring that storyline to life.

“I’m excited to see how he handles himself in prison.” Apa revealed in a recent interview. “I want him to get a whole lot of tats. I want him to join a gang. I want all that. Give it to me. I mean, you never know. Honestly, you never know.”

In the meantime, the Season 2 finale saw Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) convicted for being the Black Hood, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) becoming members of the Southside Serpents, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) opening a secret speakeasy… and about a dozen more plotlines from there.

While much of the third season of the hit The CW series is a mystery, it sounds like fans should be more than excited for what’s to come.

“You know, our show is ever-evolving.” Murray, who plays Josie McCoy, said in a recent interview. “So sometimes, we have these really great ideas and really great plans that don’t always come to fruition, because maybe something else might come up that works better. But we do have some really great things in the works. We’re very, very lucky. Roberto is so open to conversations about what we’d like to see for our characters, which is very rare.”

What do you think of this first look at Riverdale‘s third season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.