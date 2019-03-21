‘Riverdale’ Showrunner Addresses How Luke Perry’s Death Will Be Handled On Screen

Riverdale‘s third season is continuing on, even as fans and cast members alike are still reeling from the sudden death of Luke Perry. And while Perry’s character, Fred Andrews, is still appearing in the world of the show, some are already wondering exactly what happens next.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was asked how Perry’s death will be handled within the world of the show, and how Fred as a character will be sent off once the time comes. As Aguirre-Sacasa revealed

“You know, honestly, we are I think all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained. “We know that we have to address it in some way, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honor him.”

Perry passed away at the age of 52 earlier this month, after he had suffered a massive stroke in the days prior.

“He took care of us all,” Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes said of Perry on social media. “An authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. His presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him. I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set. We lost a dear friend. My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in peace, Luke. Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever I think of you, I will remember that feeling.’

In addition to his Riverdale role, Perry is best known for playing Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210. His work also includes appearances in The Fifth Element, The Simpsons, and The Incredible Hulk.

Production on Riverdale was shut down shortly after his death, but has since resumed. Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and Riverdale executive producers Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater released the following statement regarding Luke Perry‘s passing:

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

In addition to upcoming episodes of Riverdale that had already been filmed prior to his death, Perry is set to appear this summer in Quentin Tarantino’s new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.