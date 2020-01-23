Riverdale Gets Quizzical in “Quiz Show” Preview

Riverdale finally returned from midseason hiatus this week, and it gave fans a doozy of an episode in the process. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to see exactly where the CW series’ story goes next. On Wednesday, The CW released a teaser for “Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show”, the eleventh episode of the show’s fourth season.

The episode is expected to feature a new angle of the ongoing fight between Riverdale High and Stonewall Prep, as things quickly get weird and unpredictable during a Quiz Show competition between the two schools. With graduation – and the threat of Jughead Jones’ apparent death – looming on the horizon, it will be interesting to see exactly where things go next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[The show will last] as long as the fans keep watching,” K.J. Apa, who plays Archie Andrews, explained in a recent interview. “I mean, the show’s not called Riverdale High — it’s called Riverdale. So you never know what can happen afterwards… Maybe Archie will get held back a year.”

“I think I’ve been a senior three times: Once in real life and twice on television,” Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, added. “I think one of the initial questions for the abstract of the show was, ‘Are we going to age over time?’ And you know, naturally, as we grow older and we look older, we had to solve that problem, so it’s nice that we’re aging. And it also kinda frees up the universe a little bit inside Riverdale to play around with that concept. I’m excited to see where we all go.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show” below!

“RIVERDALE HIGH VS STONEWALL PREP – Determined to give Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) a second chance, Archie (KJ Apa) gives him a job at Andrew’s Construction. Betty (Lili Reinhart) channels her energy into taking Bret (guest star Sean Depner) down and defeating Stonewall Prep at the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) team up for an unlikely business venture. Finally, Kevin’s (Casey Cott) date with a new suitor takes a strange and unexpected turn.

Cole Sprouse, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also star. Chell Stephen directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Quiz Show will air on January 29th.