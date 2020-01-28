Riverdale: “The Ides of March” Photos Could Tease a Betrayal

Riverdale has been going full steam ahead in its fourth season, while continuing to tease the mystery of what exactly is going on with Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). Countless flash-forward cliffhangers have hinted that Jughead will be killed over Spring Break, although an ever-growing theory has suggested that it all could be a ruse. Regardless of whatever you believe, the latest photos of Season 4 certainly add some intrigue. The CW has released a batch of photos for “Chapter Seventy: The Ides of March”, the thirteenth episode of the season.

Despite early details hinting at “accusations” being made against Jughead, he actually isn’t present in the episode’s photos, which could hint at something ominous or spoiler-heavy. Elsewhere, the photos show “Varchie”, “Choni”, and Mr. Honey getting into something at Riverdale High, while Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) attends a bizarre-looking party with the Stonewall Prep kids.

You can check out the official synopsis for “The Ides of March” below!

“A LOOK INTO THE FUTURE — Worried about what the future may hold for him after high school, Archie (KJ Apa) seeks advice from an unlikely source — Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) begins to spiral after learning some devastating news about someone close to her. Finally, accusations made against Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leaves his future at Stonewall Prep hanging in the balance.

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon & Evan Kyle.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Ides of March” will air on February 12th.

