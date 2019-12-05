Riverdale: Things Get Deadly in Midseason Finale Preview

As the holidays draw closer, a lot of television shows are gearing up for their midseason finales, which range from emotional to universe-shattering. That appears to be no exception for Riverdale, which has covered everything from preserved corpses to the rum industry to the serial killer gene in its fall episodes alone. The preview for the series’ latest episode, called “Chapter Sixty-Six: Tangerine”, adds another shocking mystery into the mix. The brief teaser sees Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Alice Smith (Madchen Amick) standing in their kitchen, as Alice stoically grabs a sharp knife and appears to brandish at Betty.

While the Cooper family has certainly been the subject of some bizarre plot twists over the years, this one feels like a pretty shocking left-turn, especially after the mother and daughter admitting that they “love each other most” in this week’s episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And of course, there’s still the ever-present mystery surrounding the fate of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). The episode is expected to feature the arrival of Jughead’s grandfather, Forsythe Pendleton Jones I, who will be played by fan-favorite actor Timothy Webber. Given Forysthe’s controversial relationship within the Jones family – and his writing possibly being at the center of the Baxter Brothers controversy plaguing Stonewall Prep – his appearance will certainly be interesting.

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Sixty-Six: Tangerine”, below!

“THE SEARCH FOR FORSYTHE PENDLETON JONES I — After declaring war on Hiram (Mark Consuelos), Veronica (Camila Mendes) enlists a secret weapon against her father — her Abuelita (guest star Ana Mercedes). Archie (KJ Apa) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) team up to take Dodger (guest star Juan Riedinger) down for good, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) investigate a series of strange attacks aimed at Betty.

Elsewhere, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) search for his grandpa, Forsythe Pendleton Jones I (guest star Timothy Webber), leads to more questions than answers, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) finally makes peace with the past that’s been haunting her.

Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c. “Tangerine” will air on December 11th.