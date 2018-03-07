‘Riverdale’: Chapter Twenty-Seven Clip Released

The CW has released a scene from tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Hills Have Eyes.”

Tonight’s episode will see Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) head to the Lodge’s cabin in the woods for a weekend retreat, one that Veronica wants her family’s driver/bodyguard/employee, Andre, to stay far away from. However, as the clip above shows, Andre isn’t planning on going anywhere and Archie is well-aware of it.

Archie knowing about Andre staying close by is only the beginning of things getting very interesting for the core four in tonight’s episode. Previous promos for the episode reveal that audiences will see the return of Dark Betty, an apparent kiss between Veronica and Jughead, as well as a mysterious fight between two men in the woods.

The show, which returns from its month-long hiatus tonight, also signals a return to more traditional Riverdale episodes and might just imply that there’s more trouble coming for the friends.

“Well, it would not be a show about teenagers if there was not some fumbling and some bumbling and some grumbling,” Sprouse told reporters about the “Bughead” relationship during a visit to Riverdale‘s set last year.

And even though the group is heading to a weekend retreat, there’s still a lot of unanswered questions in Riverdale. Between whatever the Lodge family’s endgame is to the Cooper family drama that is slowly unfolding, fans of The CW show will no doubt be eager to see what “The Hills Have Eyes” reveals.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.