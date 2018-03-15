‘Riverdale’: What Is Going on With Chic Cooper?

Almost from the moment audiences met the long-lost Cooper son one thing has been very clear: there’s something not quite right about Chic Cooper. On tonight’s episode of Riverdale that sense of something being off was further cemented.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “There Will Be Blood”, below.

Tonight’s Riverdale was full of surprises, particularly for the Cooper family. First Hal (Lochyn Munro) told Alive (Madchen Amick) that he wanted a divorce and, if she agreed to give it to him immediately, she could have half of what the Lodges paid him for the Riverdale Register. Then, Polly (Tiera Skovby) showed up at the Cooper house with her twins, Juniper and Dagwood, for the first time and revealed that there was going to be a public reading of Clifford Blossom’s will — something Hal had conveniently not told Alice about.

At the reading of the will, it’s revealed that Clifford wanted half of his fortune to be set aside and distributed to anyone who could prove by blood that they were a Blossom. This would include the Cooper kids — Betty (Lili Reinhart), Polly, and Chic (Hart Denton) — as their great grandfather was a Blossom, albeit one murdered by his own brother. Polly and Betty are eager to get their blood test done so that they can confirm that they are Blossoms and, thus, claim their inheritance, but when they talk to Chic about his, he refuses, claiming that needles are triggering. This strikes Betty as odd. Why wouldn’t Chic want to have a simple blood test that would confirm he was entitled to a chunk of significant wealth? Betty’s theory? There’s something Chic’s not saying and that something might be that he’s not really Chic Cooper.

Many have speculated that Chic Cooper might not really be the long-lost Cooper son, though most of that speculation seemed to lean more towards Chic being the son of F.P. Jones instead of Hal. However, when the idea of the blood testing comes up, Alice doesn’t correct the girls or side with Chic by explaining that there’s no need for him to get tested. That seems to hint that “Chic Cooper” is Hal’s son. However, Chic might not be related to any of the Coopers at all. At least that’s what Betty seems to think as she digs through Chic’s trash to find anything she can use for a DNA test and at the end of the episode, Betty’s suspicions appear to be confirmed. She confronts Chic with the results of the DNA test, telling him she knows he’s not who he says he is.

So, if Chic isn’t who he says he is, be that not the son of Hal Cooper or not even related to the Coopers at all, what is his endgame? As we’ve seen since his arrival, he’s slowly but surely cutting members of the Cooper family out of the picture — literally. First, he cut Hal out of a family photo and tonight, Polly was cut out as well (Polly informs her mother that she’s moving to San Francisco with the twins). That leaves the only two people in the photo he’s been slicing away at to be Alice and Betty. While Chic’s motivations are still a mystery, it’s become clear that he wants Alice all to himself. He has her completely fooled into siding with him on everything, he’s involved her in a murder and coverup, and has now alienated both Hal and Polly. With Betty onto him, one can only guess that she’s his next target.

What do you think is going on with Chic? Let us know your theories about the long-lost Cooper son in comments below.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

