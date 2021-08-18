Roku Might Revive Cancelled NBC Series

✖

While Quibi's mobile-centric service is no longer around, the shows it produced are still thriving in awards season, earning several Emmy nominations. Quibi's content was acquired by Roku and rebranded Roku Originals, and since then the Quibi shows have hit the top 10 of their most-watched lists. According to Deadline, that success will most likely result in some renewals of the shows and projects that are clicking with their viewers, but Roku isn't just locked in on their Quibi content, as according to the same report Roku is also thinking of a revival of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, which was cancelled by NBC, though nothing is official yet.

Roku scripted executive Colin Davis isn't committing to anything just yet though made note of how devoted the fanbase is for that show and how much support they've shown in wanting it back on the air in some way, and it has been noticed.

“We continue to evaluate things that make sense for us,” Davis said. “I will say on a personal note, I can’t go anywhere without seeing fans and their encouragement and enthusiasm for that show, and I think that’s a really special thing to have.”

In addition to the possibility of Playlist's revival, Roku has already renewed Kevin Hart's Die Hart and more episodes of Reno 911!, though the latter will be in half-hour format and not small bite sized episodes as it was on Quibi.

On the Roku Originals front, Davis said “I would not be surprised if you and I are talking soon about new opportunities.”

As for the transition of its current shows from Quibi to Roku, Davis said it “was such a seamless fit because we need ad breaks anyway, because that’s how we do support our programming. We obviously shot these with world-class filmmakers, so it is at the highest quality and looks amazing on a TV screen.”

Regarding Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, it was actually supposed to move from NBC to Peacock, but negotiations fell through. Lionsgate, who produces the show, is still seeking other homes for a third season, saying in a statement "In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following."

Playlist creator Austin Winsberg is also not giving up, writing on Twitter "Okay. Here we are. The news is out. NBC/Peacock have decided not to go forward with another season. We can discuss that later. But right now I refuse to believe the show is dead."

Hopefully, it finds a new home soon, and it could end up being Roku after all is said and done.