Ron Swanson Becomes Marvel's MODOK in Epic Fanart

Sooner or later, it would seem MODOK will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been plenty of rumors the character could end popping up in Ant-Man 3, with some reports going so far to say the character was in an early draft of the feature written by franchise lead Paul Rudd. Either way, the character perfectly fits the Marvel style — bombastic, over-the-top, and merchandisable to the nth degree.

Among those hoping to see his live-action debut is one BossLogic, the legendary fan artist who got tired of waiting around for news about the character to officially surface. No, you see — BossLogic took the matter into his own hands and crafted a piece where Ron Swanson — yes, the Parks & Rec character played by Nick Offerman — portrays the iconic Marvel baddie. See it in its full glory below.

Long before the character will appear in live-action, he'll appear in a stop-motion animated series for Hulu. According to MODOK producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, the upcoming adult-oriented series will also feature plenty of other A-list Marvel talent.

"I cannot believe the Marvel toybox stuff they let us play with. We pitched some characters, some even in the X-Universe, we were like 'We don't know if they're gonna say yes to this,' and they were like 'Yeah, go ahead,'" Oswalt said in a virtual comic-con panel earlier this month. "Again, I don't want to say who, but there were a couple Jordan and I were thinking 'Oh, I don't think they said yes to. Let's write this but have backup because they'll realize,' but no, we got them."

"We got lucky because our show is its own animated world. It's a satire of all the stuff that's come before it, like the comics and movies. We kind of took an attitude that was similar to Into the Spider-Verse or LEGO Batman, where it all counts and let's pull what we need for the stories and then carve out our own little section with AIM and MODOK and Marvel was great about giving us a lot of the toys," Blum added.

Marvel's MODOK has yet to receive a release date from Hulu.

