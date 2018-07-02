Roseanne Barr Claims to Have Received ‘Really Good’ TV Offer

Roseanne Barr may be headed back to TV.

Just months after her racially insensitive tweet got her popular ABC revival series kicked off the air, Roseanne Barr claims that she may be making a return to the small screen sometime soon, as she has several offers on the table.

“I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we’ll see,” Barr told Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on his podcast, according to E! News, though she did not expand on what any of those offers may be.

The 65-year-old actress called into Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast just days after the downfall of her tweet, which compared former Obama aide Valeria Jarrett to the offspring of the Muslim Bortherhood and Planet of the Apes, and apologized, also claiming that the incident had caused her to lose everything.

“I lost everything, and I regretted it before I lost everything. And I said to God, ‘I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I’ve done wrong. I’m going to accept what the consequences are, and I do, and I have,” she said. “But they don’t ever stop. They don’t accept my apology, or explanation. And I’ve made myself a hate magnet. And as a Jew, it’s just horrible. It’s horrible.”

Following the incident, it seemed unlikely that Barr would ever have a comeback, as her talent agency, ICM Partners, announced that they would no longer represent Barr as a result of her “disgraceful” and “unacceptable” Twitter statements. Roseanne executive producer Dave Caplan also expressed his belief that that the 65-year-old would not return to the small screen, claiming that he would be “surprised if [Barr] returned in any form.”

Barr was notably kept out of the recently announced Roseanne spin-off series, The Conners, the 65-year-old having no creative or financial ties to the new ABC series. Barr claims that she “asked for nothing” when talks began for the spinoff.

“I didn’t ask to be paid off, I asked for nothing, and I just stepped away…because that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it.”

She had previously stated that she agreed to the settlement in order to keep those working on the show employed.

The Conners, which will focus on the remaining members of the Conner family as they “face the daily struggles of life in Lanford” following a tragic “turn of events,” is set to premiere this fall with a 10-episode first season.

There is no word yet on when or if Barr will return to TV or what any of the offers she has received entail.