Roswell, New Mexico: "Como La Flor" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Como La Flor," the upcoming April 27th episode of Roswell, New Mexico. After saving Max's (Nathan Parsons) life with a risky alien heart transplant and helping her sister Rosa (Amber Midthunder) adjust to coming back to life after her own resurrection, Liz (Jeanine Mason) isn't going to have much time for what passes for normal. The upcoming episode sees the unexpected return of her mother, Helena (Bertila Damas) and it will have significant consequences.

In the preview, which you can check out above, Liz is stunned by the sudden return of her mother and Rosa is pretty wary as well. The two sisters have a troubled history with their absent mother who essentially abandoned the family. For Liz, it's something that she's long struggled with, but for Rosa things are even more complicated. During season one it was revealed that Helena had had an affair with Sheriff Jim Valenti -- meaning that Rosa isn't really Arturo Ortecho's daughter. Helena's return will be a challenge for Rosa, one that she may be ill-equipped to deal with. Rosa’s mental health and addiction issues remain something she struggles with, but she also has been developing her own alien powers since Max brought her back to life, powers that she’s having a hard time controlling.

But it isn't just the Ortecho sisters who will face some painful challenges in "Como La Flor". Maria (Heather Hemmens) will experience a strange vision that prompts Michael (Michael Vlamis) to urge her to get help. You can check out the full synopsis of the episode, which takes its name from the Selena song which appeared first on her 1992 studio album Entre a Mi Mundo and then was remixed on her 1995 posthumous album Dreaming of You, below.

OLD WOUNDS — Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to revisit a painful part of her past when her mother Helena (guest star Bertila Damas) shows up at the diner unexpectedly. Michael (Michael Vlamis) urges Maria (Heather Hemmens) to seek help after she experiences a strange vision, and Kyle’s (Michael Trevino) attempt to get Steph (guest star Justina Adorno) to open up doesn’t go as planned. Finally, Helena’s arrival in Roswell sends Rosa spiraling. Nathan Dean and Lily Cowles also star. Barbara Brown directed the episode written by Danny Tolli & Carolina Rivera.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. "Como La Flor" airs April 27th.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.