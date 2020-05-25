Roswell, New Mexico: "Linger" Photos Released

The CW has released official photos for "Linger", the eleventh episode of Roswell, New Mexico's second season set to air on Monday, June 1st. A lot has changed for the series' core characters, Isobel (Lily Cowles), Michael (Michael Vlamis), Max (Nathan Parsons), and Liz (Jeanine Mason) in recent episodes. Not only did the fate of Isobel's mother come to light revealing an unexpected familial connection to Maria (Heather Hemmens), but it's become clear that Max has his own mysterious history as well. On top of that the strange abductions continue to be an issue while Liz presses forward with her scientific research, research that could be potentially dangerous.

Max's history is the big question that has fans guessing after the events of last week's "American Woman" which revealed that Isobel and Max do not share a mother. It's beginning to look more and more like Max may be a more significant figure than we first realized, something that Nathan Parsons recently said is coming to the surface for Max.

"And so now that I'm back, we start to see it with these little flashbacks that are happening of the kid, of the symbol," Parsons said. "We're starting to see all of that stuff that I suppressed so hard for my entire life is forcing its way back up and there's nothing I can do to suppress it anymore as much as I'm trying. So as we go forward, that's going to become more and more of a thing and that question it has to be answered. I mean it just, it has to at this point that's too big of a bomb to be like "huh, he's probably kidding". You know, that's too much. So it's forcing itself to the surface now. And as we charge towards the end of the season, we'll start to see that."

You can check out the episode synopsis below and read on for the photos.

SECRETS AND LIES -- Driven by the prospects of her scientific research, Liz (Jeanine Mason) opens up to Diego (guest star Cleo Anthony) about all the good her findings could do. Meanwhile, Max (Nathan Dean) enlists Kyle's (Michael Trevino) help getting to the bottom of the recent abductions, while Michael (Michael Vlamis) does his own investigating into Alex's disappearance. Elsewhere, after learning more about her mother Louise, Isobel (Lily Cowles) pays a visit to Rosa (Amber Midthunder), in hopes that Rosa could help her begin to heal. Franklin Vallette directed the episode written by Ariana Quiñónez & Deirdre Mangan.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "Linger" airs on June 1st.