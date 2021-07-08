Rugrats Fans Celebrate Cree Summer On Her Birthday
Cree Summer is celebrating her 52nd birthday and fans of her work are giving her all the shine. She’s been in programs like Rugrats, Codename Kids Next Door, Justice League Unlimited, Drawn Together, As Told By Ginger, and Danny Phantom. A lot of people are talking about how she helped mold their childhood with her stints on all those shows. The voice of Susie Carmichael has been all over the world of animation. For some audiences, she was the first person they heard on TV that really captured their experience. Summer’s latest project is the Rugrats reboot over on Paramount+. It was a big deal for the show to actually retain so much of the voice cast. Check out some of the best tributes down below:
Happy birthday to my favorite black voice actress of my childhood Cree summer I wished you the best and healthiest of birthday and keep you safe from coronavirus and entertained us with your fun and unique voice pic.twitter.com/epoy1WsrUV— Hattan Alshutaifi (@alshutaifi) July 7, 2021
"Rugrats is one of the biggest and most influential TV hits among kids and parents ever, and we can’t wait for the all-new series to debut on Paramount+," Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation, explained when the show was announced.
"This brand-new CG take on the franchise is packed with all-new stories and adventures for the babies and pairs original voice cast members with an all-star roster of brand-new talent," continued Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool and Executive Producer, "making it the perfect combination for the original Nick generation and today’s kids."
What's your favorite role of hers? Let us know down in the comments!
GOATED
prevnext
She’s my favorite of all the magical goddesses. I have loved you so long @IAmCreeSummer you are my 🔥 my 🌟 my 💜my🌛thank the universe & Hellcat & Iron Buffalo you were born in a time I could witness your shine & beauty & magic. Love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vbYonGmUtZ— tara strong (@tarastrong) July 7, 2021
Just a legend
prevnext
Happy birthday to "A Different World" star, singer and voice actress ("Inspector Gadget," "Tiny Toon Adventures," "Rugrats"), Cree Summer, born on this date, July 7, 1969. pic.twitter.com/AyTbaACHY4— I Have A Nerdy Mind #Blacklivesmatter (@blaksheepno1) July 7, 2021
Amazing work
prevnext
Happy birthday Cree Summer! A Different World is still my most watched show and Numba 5 is one of my fav characters. https://t.co/HwcQ5dFhVx— Yoruichi’s Wife 😍🥰 (@AClassicFox) July 8, 2021
Deep cuts
prevnext
Happy 52nd Birthday To Another Voice Actress Of My Childhood! My Best Friend @IAmCreeSummer Who I Know Her Well As These 4 Characters. #CreeSummer @jessicadicicco @thomadcox @GreyDeLisle @LaurenTom9000 @BenjaminDiskin @deebradleybaker @RealEGDaily @HyndenIsHere @ClevelandJr pic.twitter.com/kezOyOytVd— Osmosis Jones Rules Est 2003 (@jones_est) July 7, 2021
Legend status
prevnext
Happy Birthday to one of my Favorite VA's, @IAmCreeSummer! Have a blessed birthday Cree! 🎂😎🙏👍🙌🎉🎈🍾🇨🇦 #CodenameKidsNextDoor #Rugrats #DrawnTogether #InspectorGadget #BatmanBeyond #TinyToonAdventures #TeenTitansGO #CliffordTheBigRedDog #Gargoyles pic.twitter.com/RHlJozNRMJ— Jerico Valmonte 🔜 #EverfreeNW2021 & back to cons (@jericollage70) July 7, 2021
Bask in it
prevnext
Happy birthday to the iconic @IAmCreeSummer— Judson (@JudsonK17) July 7, 2021
Top 10 Best Cree Summer Voice Roles https://t.co/3XaKypMUmp via @YouTube
No lies
prevnext
Cree Summer voiced like 3-4 in this pic a LEGEND. https://t.co/KtSfzAWbbv— BEARDJUICEJAE 🌟 (@JESONCHRISTPHER) July 4, 2021
Big day
prev
Happy Birthday— Ave (@SebastianAvenue) July 7, 2021
Cree Summer@IAmCreeSummer pic.twitter.com/iegXV9MrIH