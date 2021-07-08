Rugrats Fans Celebrate Cree Summer On Her Birthday

Cree Summer is celebrating her 52nd birthday and fans of her work are giving her all the shine. She’s been in programs like Rugrats, Codename Kids Next Door, Justice League Unlimited, Drawn Together, As Told By Ginger, and Danny Phantom. A lot of people are talking about how she helped mold their childhood with her stints on all those shows. The voice of Susie Carmichael has been all over the world of animation. For some audiences, she was the first person they heard on TV that really captured their experience. Summer’s latest project is the Rugrats reboot over on Paramount+. It was a big deal for the show to actually retain so much of the voice cast. Check out some of the best tributes down below:

Happy birthday to my favorite black voice actress of my childhood Cree summer I wished you the best and healthiest of birthday and keep you safe from coronavirus and entertained us with your fun and unique voice pic.twitter.com/epoy1WsrUV — Hattan Alshutaifi (@alshutaifi) July 7, 2021

"Rugrats is one of the biggest and most influential TV hits among kids and parents ever, and we can’t wait for the all-new series to debut on Paramount+," Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation, explained when the show was announced.

"This brand-new CG take on the franchise is packed with all-new stories and adventures for the babies and pairs original voice cast members with an all-star roster of brand-new talent," continued Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool and Executive Producer, "making it the perfect combination for the original Nick generation and today’s kids."

What's your favorite role of hers? Let us know down in the comments!