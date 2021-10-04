Rugrats: Henry Winkler, Swoosie Kurtz, Charlet Chung Guest Star in New Episodes

https://youtu.be/aOUliaIbkF4

Henry Winkler and Swoosie Kurtz are among the grown-up guest stars announced for all-new episodes of Rugrats. The next eight episodes of Season 1, streaming October 7 on Paramount+, add Charlet Chung (Craig of the Creek) as Kimi Watanabe, Raini Rodriguez (Bunk’d) as Gabi, and Winkler (Monsters at Work) and Kurtz (Bless the Harts) as Tommy’s grandparents Boris and Minka. Ben Schwartz (HouseBroken), who voices pompous villain Lord Crater, guest stars in “Final Eclipse.” Get a first look — and listen — at Schwartz’s movie bad guy in a sneak peek shared exclusively with ComicBook and find more clips below.



Season 1 newcomers include:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chung as Kimi Watanabe, Angelica’s eternally cheerful adversary at preschool, in “Escape from Preschool.”

Rodriguez as Gabi, Betty’s niece and the babies’ favorite babysitter ever, in “Great Minds Think Alike” and “Betty and the Beast.”

Winkler as Boris, Tommy’s Zayde, in “The Bubbe and Zayde Show.”

Kurtz as Minka, Tommy’s Bubbe, in “The Bubbe and Zayde Show.”

Schwartz as Lord Crater, the pompous but truly evil villain of The Final Eclipse movie franchise, in “Final Eclipse.”

In the all-new season one episodes, the babies will continue to find themselves in a variety of situations by using their wild imaginations, including defeating an “outer space villain,” traveling through Chuckie’s dad’s body, embarking upon a daring mission to break Angelica out of preschool and more. The new batch of episodes also includes a half-hour, Halloween-themed special where Tommy needs his friends’ help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party as their parents seem to disappear one by one.

READ: Raini Rodriguez Talks Joining ‘Rugrats’ as New Character Gabi (Exclusive)

Michael Bell and Melanie Chartoff voiced Tommy’s maternal grandparents, Boris Kropotkin and Minka Kerpackter, in the original Rugrats. Dionne Quan voiced Kimiko ‘Kimi’ Watanabe-Finster, Chuckie’s step-sister, a main baby after appearing in Rugrats in Paris: The Movie.

Get your first look at the new characters in four clips from the next eight episodes of Rugrats, streaming Thursday, October 7, exclusively on Paramount+:

Escape From Preschool, featuring Charlet Chung

Great Minds Think Alike, featuring Raini Rodriguez

The Bubbe and Zayde Show, featuring Henry Winkler & Swoosie Kurtz

Final Eclipse, featuring Ben Schwartz