Ryan Murphy Says American Horror Story Season 10 Will Reunite Fan-Favorite Actors

Even before the ninth season of American Horror Story came to a close, series creator Ryan Murphy was already teasing the inevitable tenth season of the series (AHS was previously renewed through ten seasons last year). With AHS: 1984 now officially in the rear view mirror, Murphy can fully focus on the next batch of episodes and its revolving door cast, which should surprise no one to learn that they’re targeting actors from past seasons to make a return for season 10. Speaking with Deadline, Murphy briefly teased his plans for the next season, but mostly focused on how they’ll be treating the casting.

Murphy wouldn’t elaborate on which actors he was referring to, be it the likes of Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, or Evan Peters; noting that it’s just too early to say on the matter as of yet. The multihyphenate producer did say that they’ve been in touch with “the people who helped build” American Horror Story into what it is and all those contacted have expressed an interest in returning. He went on to tease that fans eager to decipher who could return need only look at the first three seasons to figure out who will make a return.

“We’re working on an idea for season 10 that I think people will love because it’s about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back,” Murphy said. “Because it might be our last season. It’s the last season we have contracted. So, I’ve been quietly reaching out to various people. Some people I haven’t reached out to yet because I was like ‘Do I have a role for them?’ So far, everybody I reached out to said ‘Yes’, so that’s been great.”

To lift the veil on one possibility, Sarah Paulson has already expressed interest in returning to the series, saying in an interview earlier this year: “It’s hard not to be a part of it. I would love to [return for Season 10]. I need to be a part of it again.”

Despite noting that season 10 is currently the final season on their contracts with FX, Murphy revealed that the popularity of the series has never subsided and that AHS: 1984 has been the most popular entry ever in the series’ eight year run.

“Going into its 10th season, it’s never been more popular. If you look at the worldwide numbers between the FX airing and the live+35 day airing, and you add up the streaming, every year, it grows, and grows and grows and this year that cumulative add has been our most popular season and our most critically hailed. So, it’s always a show that surprises me.”

