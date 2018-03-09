Bronson Pinchot Joins Netflix’s ‘Sabrina’

The new principal at Greendale High is going to be like a Perfect Stranger to Sabrina Spellman.

Character actor Bronson inchot, best known for his role on the sitcom Perfect Strangers, has been cast in a recurring role on the as-yet-untitled Netflix adaptation of Archie Comics’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per Deadline, Pinchot will play George Hawthorne, Baxter High’s villainous, Puritanical principal. He is a constant thorn in Sabrina’s (Shipka) side, always trying to thwart our heroine and her friends’ escapades.

In the last few weeks, Sabrina has cast a number of roles, including Richard Coyle as a villain, Lord of the Rings actress Miranda Otto in the role of Aunt Zelda, and The Office and Wonder Woman star Lucy Davis had been cast as Sabrina Spellman’s aunt Hilda on their forthcoming Archie Comics adaptation.

Bronson Pinchot joins a cast which includesalso includes Kieran Shipka as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Michelle Gomez as Mary Wardell, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, and Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman.

The original title for Sabrina was The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, back when it was in development at The CW rather than Netflix. The series later headed to Netflix, where it got a two-season commitment.

Two conclusions fans and press have drawn are that Netflix provides a more uncensored environment for what is expected to be a horror-tinged take on the property; and that The CW has had some difficulty making room in its lineup for new series over the last few years, with a string of successes meaning that very few current shows are getting cancelled to make way for the new.

Unofficially, a report came out shortly after the move tying the decision to The CW’s enthusiasm for Charmed, a reboot which comes from CBS and was recently ordered at The CW.

The network, which is co-owned by CBS and Warner Bros. Television, has had a string of high-profile hits from the WB side, which means CBS properties are a bit easier to develop. As a lucky bonus for Warner, distribution through Netflix rather than The CW would mean the studio could retain ownership of Sabrina rather than sharing it with CBS.

Netflix is also the home of Riverdale in some international markets where The CW does not have a presence. It has proven to be a success on Netflix both at home and abroad, and ratings in the series’ second season have been consistently much higher than what the show enjoyed during its freshman year.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!