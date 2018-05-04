Netflix’s Sabrina Series Casts Disney Channel’s Ross Lynch as Harvey

The Netflix reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch will take a darker approach to the character, which could explain why a former Disney Channel star joined the cast.

Actor Ross Lynch, who used to star in Austin & Ally on the network, has signed on to play Sabrina’s love interest Harvey Kinkle in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, according to a report from Deadline.

This is following up on Lynch’s dark turn as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in My Friend Dahmer, based on the graphic novel of the same title. So not only does Lynch now have a number of comic book adaptations to his name, but he’s also shed that squeaky clean image pervasive to many Disney Channel stars.

Lynch will star opposite of Kiernan Shipka, who will portray the title character of Sabrina Spellman in the new Netflix series. It is being written and produced by Riverdale mastermind Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

The series was slated to debut on The CW, though it appears Warner Bros. opted for Netflix to retain sole ownership of the series.

It will be based on the comic series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a darker take on the character in the vein of Afterlife with Archie. The comic is also written by Aguirre-Sacasa with art by Robert Hack.

The series is described as a dark coming-of-age narrative in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist. Sabrina will be coming to terms with her conflicting nature as a witch and a mortal, reconciling every day life with the supernatural threats that come her way.

Lynch’s character Harvey is described in the report as “the prince charming of this dark fairy tale, Harvey is the son of a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer, completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart.“

Lynch joins Lord of the Rings star Miranda Otto, Wonder Woman star Lucy Davis, and Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez as part of the talented cast for the series. There’s no word yet on when it will debut on Netflix.

