SAG Awards 2020: How to Watch, What Time They Start

Awards seasons continues tonight with the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Commonly referred to as the SAG Awards, these honors are awarded to outstanding film and television performances of the previous calendar year (in this case, 2019) and this year there’s some steep competition in several categories. With the SAG Awards often considered to be accurate predictors for the Academy Awards, many fans will be tuning in to see how some of their favorites fare and if you’re among them, here’s a guide to how to watch and when to tune in.

The SAG Awards will kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET – which is 7 p.m. CT and 5 p.m. PT. They will be nationally simulcast live on TNT and TBS. They will also be available to watch for TNT and TBS subscribers live on those networks’ websites, mobile apps, and various connected device apps such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire. Additionally, the SAG Awards telecast will be available internationally as well for the U.S. military through the American Forces Network.

For comic book and genre movie fans, this year’s SAG Awards are set to be very interesting. Todd Phillips’ Joker is up for several awards tonight, including Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Joaquin Phoenix, and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Phoenix in particular is considered a strong contender to ultimately bring home the award tonight, given that the actor has already won the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award for the role and is also nominated for an Academy Award as well.

“I feel honored and humbled to have been nominated by my fellow actors,” Phoenix said via a statement to E! after the nominations were announced earlier this month. “The Academy’s encouragement helped ignite and sustain my career and I am incredibly grateful for that support. I’d like to also congratulate my fellow nominees for being recognized for their inspiring performances that have enriched our art form.”

Additionally, Joker and The Irishman star Robert De Niro will be awarded the SAG Life Achievement Award at tonight’s ceremony as well.

In its 26th year, the SAG Awards are the only awards bestowed upon actors that are chosen entirely by their peers in the SAG-AFTRA union.

