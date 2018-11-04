Todd McFarlane Provides Update On Kevin Smith’s Spawn Spin-Off ‘Sam & Twitch’

Kevin Smith’s adaptation of Sam & Twitch has been in development for a few years and now, comic creator and producer extraordinaire Todd McFarlane shared an update with ComicBook.com as to where the show currently stands.

“They’re still trying to push that boulder uphill,” McFarlane reflected. “It’s a frustrating one because you’ve got good characters that are tied to Spawn, you’ve got a great talent in Kevin Smith and sometimes I scratch my head as to why they yes to some projects and no to others.”

“I just have to sit back and deal with whatever it is they say and go onto the next project.”

McFarlane then went on to say that he has a few television shows in the works featuring characters he’s helped create.

“I’m working on some other TV projects right and probably in the next year or two be — hopefully — way deep in a couple of those.”

Early last year, BBC America had announced they’d hired Kevin Smith to write, direct, and produce Sam & Twitch, a supernatural cop show set within the universe of Spawn.

McFarlane previously told ComicBook.com how the BBC America show came to be with Smith at the helm.

“I think naturally my bent on almost anything is always darker than most people’s,” McFarlane told ComicBook.com during an interview last night. “I know that Kevin’s going to put a little bit of a fun factor in there that I might not otherwise do myself because I’ve got more of a morbid bent. It will be nice to see how he tackles the balancing act: if it’s too much fun, maybe people don’t take it seriously, but if you get too serious, people go, ‘Why do you gotta depress me?’ Everybody has a different personality when they watch TV or movies. My wife doesn’t like dark, heavy dramas, but I could watch them all day long….[Kevin] is going to try and thread the needle with those two groups and see if he can pull it off.”

As far as McFarlane goes, he’s busy at work getting ready to begin filming a feature-length Spawn movie featuring Jamie Foxx in the titular role.

