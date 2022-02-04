Samuel L. Jackson’s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Trailer Released By Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, a new six-episode series starring Samuel L. Jackson (Marvel’s The Avengers), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning), Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Walton Goggins (Ant-Man & the Wasp), and directed by Ramin Bahrani (HBO’s Fahrenheit 451). Released via Jackson’s Twitter page, the trailer is fans’ first look at the movie, based on the best-selling book by Walter Mosley. The book centers on a man who is losing his identity to dementia, but who is able to briefly reclaim his memories, and uses them to try to solve the murder of his nephew.

The series was announced in December 2020, with Mosley adapting his book for the screen. Production took place last spring and summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see Jackson’s tweet below.

https://twitter.com/SamuelLJackson/status/1489660711269711875?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

You can see the series’ official synopsis below.

Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker, Ptolemy Grey is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn. When thy learn about a treatment that will restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it because a journey toward shocking truths.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 11, 2022. The series will debut with two episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays.

Alongside Mosley and Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is executive produced by Mosley’s producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson. Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Omar Miller also star.