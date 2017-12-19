The ‘Samurai Jack’ Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set Got a Monster Discount

The Samurai Jack complete series Blu-ray box set features all five seasons, or 1,364 minutes of animation, in glorious HD. Not bad for only $67.79 on Amazon – or 40% off the list price. That’s the lowest price we have ever seen for this set by a good $20.
Just being able to watch the first four seasons in HD is worth the price of admission for die-hard fans, though some special features are included (most of which we’re available in previous releases):
• The Evolution of Jack! (Exclusive to this set)
• Pitch Movies (Exclusive to this set)
• The Making of Samurai Jack
• Genndy’s Scrapbook
• The Pitch
• The Martial Arts of Samurai Jack
• Lost Artwork Gallery
• Audio Commentary
• The set also includes a cool metal print as a bonus
You can get Samurai Jack: The Complete Series on Blu-ray right here while supplies last. There’s still time to get it by Christmas if you hurry.
