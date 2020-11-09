Santa Clarita Diet Creator Wants to Make Season 4

✖

There have been plenty of Netflix original projects unceremoniously cancelled over the course of the last year or two, with some decisions hurting fans more than others. The idea to ax Santa Clarita Diet, the cult zombie comedy starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, is one that still stings for quite a lot of TV lovers out there, especially given the cliffhanger at the end of Season 3. Folks would love to see more Santa Clarita Diet if Netflix ever decided to give things another shot, and creator Victor Fresco is ready to move forward with new ideas for Season 4.

"That's something I think we all would want to do if everyone was available. Emotionally, everyone on the show would love to do some kind of closure," Fresco told LADbible. "We thought it would be fun to do a season with Joel and Sheila in the same boat - what that would look like. I feel like this would be better for us and better for our fans too."

Of course, Fresco is referring to the cliffhanger at the end of Season 3 in which a second member of the family became a zombie. Sheila had to bite Joel in order to keep him from dying, which turned him undead, just like her. While Sheila has mostly embraced her difficult way of life throughout the series, it will likely be a much harder task for Joel.

"Joel could have a different attitude [to Sheila], we would want him to be a little bit different in how he approaches things," Freco continued. "It will be interesting to see him with that unleashed and what he turns into. So not just who he kills and how he kills but what kind of person he becomes."

In addition to Joel and Sheila's story, the fourth season would also explore uncharted territory in Abby and Eric's relationship.

"We had Abby and Eric's relationship which was turning into something interesting at the end of the series. To see Abby now as a hunter of the undead since both her parents are now undead," added Fresco.

There hasn't been any official word from Netflix about possibly continuing the series after its cancellation, but that's certainly something that fans around the world would love to see. After Santa Clarita's cancellation, several petitions popped up begging the streaming service to reverse its decision. That kind of passion and love for the show isn't lost on its creator.

"There were online petitions. Hundreds of thousands of people signed," he said. "I felt badly because your job as a writer is to get people invested in your show emotionally. We did that and then the rug was pulled from under them. It was a hard thing to process."

