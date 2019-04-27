Santa Clarita Diet Fans Are Furious the Series Was Cancelled After a Cliffhanger

It was announced yesterday afternoon that Netflix had sent Santa Clarita Diet to the chopping block after three seasons the streaming platform. The latest season, the third in the series, hit the streaming service on March 29th and ending with a relatively big cliffhanger, which fans instantly took issue with.

Heads up, spoilers up ahead.

The third season ends with Sheila (Drew Barrymore) biting Joel (Timothy Olyphant), presumably turning him into one of the series’ undead characters. It was a pretty big revelation to end a season on, let alone the series. Suffice ot say, fans are pretty upset with the ordeal, taking to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

All three seasons of Santa Clarita Diet are now streaming on Netflix. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the sticky situation…

Not Impressed

Santa Clarita Diet is canceled? You’re really going to end things with THAT CLIFFHANGER @netflix???? #NotImpressed — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) April 27, 2019

WTF!

Wtf?!? Seriously, @netflix?! You’re gonna cancel Santa Clarita Diet after tHAT cliffhanger?!😤😭 — Stephanie (@stephandboomer) April 27, 2019

You Can’t Be Serious

Come on, @netflix You cannot possibly cancel Santa Clarita Diet! And with a cliffhanger!? Come on. — Elyse Delgado (@EAHajd) April 27, 2019

All Caps Insanity

So… @netflix … YOU CANCEL ONE OF MY FAVORITE SHOWS ON A CLIFFHANGER!!! Santa Clarita Diet was one of your BEST — Charlotte (@ChocolateInGame) April 27, 2019

Really Annoyed

I’m really annoyed @netflix for canceling one of my favorite shows on the app, Santa Clarita Diet, y’all left us on a good cliffhanger and you’re really going to cancel us like that? Why? #SaveSantaClaritaDiet #SantaClaritaDiet — Melissa (@bluedean30) April 27, 2019

IT WAS A GEM!

YOU’LL KEEP FRIENDS BUT YOU GET RID OF SANTA CLARITA DIET, AN ORIGINAL AND COMEDIC GEM THAT LEFT US ON A CLIFFHANGER?? @netflix I’M BIG MAD. GET YOUR PRIORITIES IN CHECK. — heather (@heamarhar) April 27, 2019

Bruh…