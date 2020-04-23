Saturday Night Live Returning for Second "At Home" Episode This Weekend

The coronavirus pandemic may be keeping people all over the world at home, but Saturday Night Live is still finding news ways to offer everyone a little bit of entertainment. Two weeks ago, NBC's long-running sketch comedy series returned with its first SNL at Home episode, which featured all of its cast members participating in skits from their own homes, communicating over video chat programs. It was different than what fans of the show are used to, but it was certainly a welcomed spot of laughter. Now, the SNL cast members are ready to do it all again. Saturday Night Live at Home is coming back for Round Two this weekend.

NBC announced the second installment of SNL at Home on Thursday afternoon with a tweet from the official Saturday Night Live account. The tweet included a video of the SNL cast joining one another on a video call, along with the message, "We're back this Saturday!"

The first episode of SNL at Home arrived on April 11th, after the cast and crew took a few weeks to figure out exactly how to put on a full show from their individual homes. The result was a series of pre-taped sketches that played off the themes of quarantine and video technology. One of the most memorable skits of the episode was a Zoom call with a few co-workers, but two of the employees (played by Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant) couldn't quite figure it out.

After only airing one episode of SNL at Home, and releasing nothing new on April 18th, fans wondered whether or not is was a one time deal. The news today confirms that the show will indeed go on. The big question now becomes who SNL will land as a guest host for the next episode. The first installment featured a monologue from beloved actor Tom Hanks, who was one of the first celebrities to publicly reveal a positive coronavirus diagnosis. Hanks, along with his wife Rita Wilson, has since fully recovered from the virus.

Are you excited for a new episode of SNL at Home? Who do you think will appear as the host?

Saturday Night Live will air its next episode on NBC this Saturday, April 25th at 11:30 pm ET.

