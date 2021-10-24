Saturday Night Live: How to Watch Jason Sudeikis’ Return to Live Sketch Comedy

Nearly 10 years after Jason Sudeikis left Saturday Night Live to pursue his acting career, the Ted Lasso superstar is finally returning to 30 Rock. For the first time since departing the show in 2013, Sudeikis is returning to make his hosting debut at Studio 8H. As been the standard with episodes of Saturday Night Live as of late, tonight’s episode — the October 23rd edition — kicks off at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

New this season, however, SNL is streaming live on Peacock, and the same is the case with tonight’s episode hosted by Sudeikis. Joining the Ted Lasso star is rising singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who’s also making her debut on the show.

Tonight’s episode is also the last episode that currently has talent attached. It’s unclear if the show will be taking a hiatus after tonight or if they intend announcing hosts for a potential episode next weekend during Halloween.

Regardless, fans should be on the look-out for plenty of Ted Lasso skits tonight as the show continues dominating streaming charts as it gets closer to its third season on AppleTV+.

“We’ve always seen it as a three-season situation. We still have a three-season story arc in mind, but the thing we weren’t prepared for when we were thinking three seasons, was the degree to which people would take to the show,” series co-creator Brendan Hunt told ComicBook’s Patrick Cavanaugh earlier this year. “So, perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that’s where our head is at right now.”

“It goes without saying, we certainly wished we hadn’t debuted in a pandemic, we wish there was no pandemic to debut during, but if we were some help in that difficult time, that’s great, because that’s, obviously, not what we were setting out to do,” the co-creator would add. “Pretty quickly after the show debuted, and, I think, maybe specifically, because there were three episodes that came out all at once in the beginning, the Twitter reaction was different.

