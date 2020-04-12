Saturday Night Live From Home Unveils New Cold Open and Intro

Saturday Night Live is rolling out the show from home this week and there’s a brand new intro for the strange iteration of the program. The cold open featured all of the cast on a giant Zoom call together. Kenan Thompson talked about the weird experience of making the show remotely. “It’s so nice to see all of my wonderful castmates through this technological marvel,” he began. Then all of the cast joined him in yelling, “Live from New York, It’s Saturday Night!” It was hard to see every single cast member represented, but yup, they’re all there ready to give America a show during the coronavirus pandemic.

The house band is also broadcasting from their homes, so they queued up the music and got it going. The color filters that usually decorate the cast running around New York instead focus on all of them at home making the best of the time. Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang were all accounted for whether they were watering plants or hanging out with their pets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The entire thing is pretty surreal, and made even more so when Tom Hanks was revealed as the surprise host of tonight’s show. He made a joke that he was the mascot for COVID-19 as his diagnosis was discovered the same night that the entire country seemed to take this thing way more seriously. That was also the night that the NBA postponed their season as a Utah Jazz player was tested positive for the disease. Fans have been following Hanks’ journey, but he and Rita Wilson are safe and at home now after being placed in quarantine for weeks.

Back then, Hanks wrote, “”Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Are you excited to have SNL back? Let us know in the comments!