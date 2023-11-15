Saturday Night Live: Jason Momoa Shows Up Without Pants in First Promo

Jason Momoa is excited to be back at 30 Rock. So excited, in fact, he forgot to put his pants on for his first promo of this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live. In the first commercial released for this weekend's episode on November 18th, Momoa enters Studio 8H as a montage of sketches from his first hosting stint play.

As he runs around the stage screaming in joy, SNL mainstay Ego Nwodim arrives to tell them that he needs to put his pants on. Momoa then says he'll never put pants on and his jovial moment continues. See the promo for yourself below.

This weekend's episode is the third time Momoa has appeared on the series, and second time as host. He'll be joined by pop star Tate McRae, who's making her debut as musical guest at the time. Momoa made his hosting debut five years ago in what he calls one of the best moments of his life.

"Here's my generation, this is when I was raised," Momoa said at the time. "Right there, Chris Farley and Adam Sandler, Oh my God. He also pointed out Tracy Morgon, then proceeded to head out onto the main stage and surprise some who were sitting in the stands with a shout and some claps. He then stood on the stage and as he ran off he said home sweet home.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.