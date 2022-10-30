SNL: Joker Plays Best Man in Hilarious Wedding Sketch

By Adam Barnhardt

Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker was so iconic, the character's design is still a favorite nearly 15 years after The Dark Knight first entered theaters. The cast and crew at 30 Rock are well aware of that, having Andrew Dismukes dress up as the Crown Prince of Crime during Season 48's special Halloween episode.

During the first sketch of the night on October 29th, Dismukes appeared as the best man in a wedding between Jack Harlow and SNL mainstay Heidi Garner. Throughout the sketch, various members of the wedding party debated on whether or not Dismukes' character would have to go change, leading directly to a surprise appearance by Survivor host Jeff Probst.

As you might expect, the sketch itself was mixed amongst those tuning into the show, keep scrolling to see what people are saying!

Worst Ever

prevnext

So Glad

prevnext

Say It Again

prevnext

Fire but the Bad Kind

prevnext

Surprise Bingo Card

prevnext

Giggling

prevnext

Worst Ever

prev
Start the Conversation

of