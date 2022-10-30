SNL: Joker Plays Best Man in Hilarious Wedding Sketch

Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker was so iconic, the character's design is still a favorite nearly 15 years after The Dark Knight first entered theaters. The cast and crew at 30 Rock are well aware of that, having Andrew Dismukes dress up as the Crown Prince of Crime during Season 48's special Halloween episode.

During the first sketch of the night on October 29th, Dismukes appeared as the best man in a wedding between Jack Harlow and SNL mainstay Heidi Garner. Throughout the sketch, various members of the wedding party debated on whether or not Dismukes' character would have to go change, leading directly to a surprise appearance by Survivor host Jeff Probst.

get out of the joker costume, clint pic.twitter.com/lUdEXhVnBY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 30, 2022

As you might expect, the sketch itself was mixed amongst those tuning into the show, keep scrolling to see what people are saying!