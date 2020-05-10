Saturday Night Live Deleted Scene Features Kim Jong-Un in Michael Jordan's The Last Dance

A deleted scene from this week’s Saturday Night Live features Kim Jong-Un as a part of Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance. For those who don’t know, the documentary chronicles the final season of the Chicago Bulls basketball dynasty of the 1990s. SNL decided to have some fun by joking that Kim Jong-un would have something to say about his friend Dennis Rodman’s contributions to the team’s winning ways. Basketball fans have always found it a bit hysterical that the North Korean Chairman is so close with The Worm, but most sentences in 2020 have yielded much weirder results than that in just a few short months.

Saturday Night Live’s versions of the proceedings had Andrea Kremer (Chloe Fineman), Steve Kerr (Mikey Day), David Aldridge (Chris Redd), and Kim Jong-un (Bowen Yang) all talking about the ups and downs of the 1998 season. All of that casting was very fun to see up on-screen. Day’s Kerr, in particular, is a bit inspired in a way that you would have to see to believe. Yang with a hysterical wig waxing poetic about the 90s Bulls is something that should have happened the week that the documentary premiered, but at least it happened and we are all richer for it.

The Last Dance continues tonight with episodes 7 and 8 at 9 pm et and 10 pm et respectively. For Disney+ subscribers who have ESPN+, you’re going to have to find it through alternative means. ESPN and ESPN 2 are broadcasting it live. For viewers outside of the United States, the docs-series will be available on Netflix five hours after it’s release. So, at 3:01 am et you’ll be all set to go. Need a refresher before this week’s episodes get started? ESPN is playing episodes 6 and 7 before the big release tonight.

ESPN describes The Last Dance:

The 10-part documentary series takes an in-depth look at the Chicago Bulls' dynasty through the lens of the final championship season in 1997-98. The Bulls allowed an NBA Entertainment crew to follow the team around for that entire season, and some of that never-before-seen footage will be featured in the documentary.

In addition, ESPN spoke to more than 100 people close to the team and personalities who experienced the run, exploring all angles of the Jordan phenomenon.

The full episodic documentary will air on ESPN in the U.S. and on Netflix outside of the U.S.

