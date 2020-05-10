Saturday Night Live: Alec Baldwin and Kristen Wiig Make Surprise Returns in Season Finale

✖

Saturday Night Live has been facing its fair share of adversity over the past two months as the live-sketch comedy show has been forced to film episodes remotely. In a surprise appearance this time around, Alec Baldwin returned as President Donald Trump in a sketch that's likely to be divisive among the masses. Speaking as a keynote speaker for a Zoom-hosted graduation ceremony, Baldwin's take of the President riffed on the coronavirus, even going the length to take a fake sip of Clorox bleach during the ceremony.

Welcome to Virtual High School Graduation. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/rPrATQeMQ1 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 10, 2020

Shortly after the opening sketch, Saturday Night Live alumnus Kristen Wiig appeared as the surprise guest host for this week. This isn't the first time Saturday Night Live has had a special guest for an "At Home" edition. The first episode immediately following the March production shutdown saw Tom Hanks "host" the episode from his home. As Hanks explained, he felt it was important to do the gig as he's been one of the most prominent people to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Shortly after that first "At Home" episode, SNL then returned two weeks later with another remotely produced episode. This time around, Brad Pitt surprised viewers as he portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci on the series, just days after the health expert joked the actor should play him on the show.

"I think he did great. I'm a big fan of Brad Pitt, and that's the reason why when people asked me who I would like to play me I mentioned Brad Pitt because he's one of my favorite actors," Fauci told Un Nuevo Día after the show debuted. "I think he did a great job. I think he showed he's really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all the healthcare workers, so not only is he a really great actor, but he's also a really classy person."

Episodes of Saturday Night Live are streaming on both Hulu and the NBC app.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.