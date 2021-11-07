SNL: Dionne Warwick Makes Surprise Appearance

Since Ego Nwodim has been a fixture on Saturday Night Live, she’s often parodied the legendary Dionne Warwick as the character hosted a fictional talk show. The sketches became so well known, Warwick herself even commented on it through her then-new Twitter account. Fast forward a year and out of the blue, Warwick herself pops up during Nwodim’s first Warwick sketch of this season.

“Thank you, @nbcsnl. That young lady’s impression of me was very good and who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs?” Warwick tweeted last December. In a follow-up tweet, Warwick told Nwodim that she was a star.

This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you, @nbcsnl. That young lady’s impression of me was very good and who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs? 😂❤️ https://t.co/CClR1Kly6C — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 13, 2020

Suffice to say, SNL fans are thrilled with the surprise cameo. Keep scrolling to see what they’re saying.

Dionne freaking Warwick on #SNL with Ego Nwodim! Yes! What the world needs now… is more Dionne Warwick. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1W4urPV2ah — La Brea of SEA (@goodgrlbreabrea) November 7, 2021

That skit could've been 90 seconds shorter just to have 90 more seconds of Dionne Warwick. #SNL — ¡Señor Pantleg! (@SenorPantleg) November 7, 2021

Saturday Night Live

