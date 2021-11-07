SNL: Dionne Warwick Makes Surprise Appearance

Since Ego Nwodim has been a fixture on Saturday Night Live, she’s often parodied the legendary Dionne Warwick as the character hosted a fictional talk show. The sketches became so well known, Warwick herself even commented on it through her then-new Twitter account. Fast forward a year and out of the blue, Warwick herself pops up during Nwodim’s first Warwick sketch of this season.
“Thank you, @nbcsnl. That young lady’s impression of me was very good and who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs?” Warwick tweeted last December. In a follow-up tweet, Warwick told Nwodim that she was a star.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Suffice to say, SNL fans are thrilled with the surprise cameo. Keep scrolling to see what they’re saying.
More Dionne
Sweet Surprise
Close Enough
Took Me Out
Screaming
More Warwick
Hosting
*****
Saturday Night Live
airs on NBC beginning at 11:30 p.m.