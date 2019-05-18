What Time is the Saturday Night Live Season Finale?

Saturday Night Live heads towards the end of its 44th season with its 21st episode of the season later tonight. Like all other episodes of Saturday Night Live, the finale will be live from 30 Rock beginning at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central. This season’s finale features Avengers: Endgame Paul Rudd as host while DJ Khaled will serve as the musical guest. It’s Rudd’s fourth time hosting the show, after last appearing on the live sketch comedy in 2013.

Outside of his four hosting appearances, Rudd has appeared on the show three additional times in cameo roles. Saturday Night Live Season 44 has been chock full of hosts from genre properties, including Star Wars star Adam Driver kicking the season off last fall. Other pertinent hosts have included Liev Schreiber (X-Men Origins), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), James McAvoy (X-Men), Don Cheadle (Avengers), Idris Elba (Thor), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), and Emma Thompson (Harry Potter).

With the current season set to come to a close, the inevitable Saturday Night Live cast shakeup will arrive before too long. Though the show lost no repertory players after last season, it did end up dropping featured player Luke Null and promoting other featured players Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, and Melissa Villaseñor to its main cast. This year saw only one addition in Upright Citizens Bridge alum Ego Nowdim as a featured player.

One speculative loss after this season would come from Kenan Thompson, one of the longest-tenured cast members on the show. Thompson received a series order from NBC for The Kenan Show in addition to the actor’s producer role on the All That reboot hitting Nickelodeon soon. Reports suggest Kate McKinnon’s contract with the show has also ended, leading some to speculate the actor will focus on her film career instead of returning to SNL for an eighth season.

As for Rudd, the actor is living life as the star of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man franchise, which has seen the actor in two lead roles, plus appearances in both Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

What'd been your favorite Saturday Night Live skit from this season?

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.