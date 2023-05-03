Schmigadoon! Stars Hint at Possible Season 3

Schmigadoon!'s Season 2 finale arrived on Wednesday, and while the first season of the Apple TV+ hit ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, leaving fans to wonder if Melissa and Josh were able to cross the bridge and leave the curious little town, Season 2 — Schmicago — ended on a much more definitive note. Now, with the series having wrapped up a number of loose ends and narrative details, series stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key are weighing in on the chances for Season 3.

Warning: spoilers for the second season of Schmigadoon! beyond this point.

After leaving Schmigadoon in Season 1, Season 2 of the series saw Melissa and Josh married, but struggling to find happiness in their lives so they went seeking Schmigadoon again only to find Schmicago. After a series of misadventures, the season ended with the villainous Octavius Kratt killed by chandelier and the rest of Schmicago's residents free to explore other pursuits and happiness after Melissa and Josh made their way back home to New York City. A final musical number explained that happy endings aren't real but happy beginnings are and the episode ended with the couple finally starting a family after a long struggle trying. While the conclusion of the season feels veery much like a "happily ever after" sort of sendoff, Strong and Key both think there are more stories to tell.

"I think there's always a reason to go back," Strong told TVLine.

"Think how complex a human being is," Key added. "There are so many reasons why somebody would try to go to this place again, or some new version of this place."

Series creator Cinco Paul also thinks that there is more story to tell and says that he'd love to keep telling them.

"As we learned, there's no such thing as a happy ending, only happy beginnings," he said. "I would love to be able to keep doing this, and that's all I will say. We'll see."

As for what musicals or musical eras would play a role in a potential Season 3, it's probably too soon to even guess, though Paul did previously tell ComicBook.com that his all-time favorite musical played a big role in Season 2.

"My favorite musical of all time is Sweeney Todd," Paul said. "I love it so much. I think it's the best musical ever made. But I think people feel passionately about this era of musicals because I think a lot of us discovered them in our teens and I was a teenager when I discovered Pippin and I so identified with Pippin and thought that's who I am and this musical really spoke to me. So, that one's also really near and dear to my heart. So, I knew that Sweeney and Pippin would play big roles in this season."

Schmigadoon! is now streaming on Apple TV+.