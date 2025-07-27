This Classic Sci-Fi Series Turns 28 This Week

Any good science fiction show will point out that time is a construct, and perhaps that factoid helps in the face of all these landmark anniversaries we’ve been facing. Sci-fi has been entertaining viewers for years, creating some of the best shows around. Enter Stargate SG-1, this series famously started out as a movie before transitioning to the small screen. In the process, it created half a dozen new spin-offs, showcasing how much fans loved this universe. This sci-fi series is a staple for fans of the genre, and it’s officially 29 years old. The show first began airing on July 27, 1997.

If you want to get technical, the franchise was originally born in 1994, making it 31 years old. That one probably hurts a bit more, but let’s focus on the shows for a moment. Stargate SG-1 ran for a total of ten seasons, which was an impressive feat, even at the time. It was so beloved by its audience that it got four spin-off series, plus a few direct-to-DVD films. It’s safe to say that this show directly impacted at least one generation’s conception of wormhole traveling and first encounters.

Expanding a Fascinating Universe

Stargate SG-1 dove headfirst into a universe introduced in the first film, bringing fans back to familiar threats and mythos. However, it didn’t simply rest on its laurels, and instead quickly began expanding the mythology of Stargate. Fans got to learn more about the Stargates, Ancients, the Goa’uld, and so much more. Each new season (and series) expanded further upon the lore of this universe, and it’s safe to say that fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Stargate Atlantis introduced a new antagonist, the Wraith, plus new adventures within the Pegasus Galaxy. Stargate Universe once again looked to the stars, taking the cast farther than humanity had ever dreamed. That show stands a bit more aloof, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Finally, the miniseries, Stargate Origins, was a prequel that hoped to help answer some of our burning questions.

What Worked About Stargate SG-1

Let’s be real for a moment, Stargate SG-1 got a lot right, making it a show that was easy to love. To start with, it had legendary characters, such as Jack O’Neill (Richard Dean Anderson), Samantha Carter (Amanda Tapping), Daniel Jackson (Michael Shanks), and Teal’c (Christopher Judge). Each character played around with different archetypes, helping to flesh out the universe while giving the show a human element for viewers to latch onto.

Stargate SG-1 successfully merged several genres into one cohesive story, as it blends action, military protocol, and science fiction. Unsurprisingly, it also deals with many themes, some more complex than others. It ranges from having lighthearted encounters to moments of deep philosophical lessons or implications. By playing with these themes, the show managed to appeal to a broader audience. Dominant themes and concerns of the show included free will, ethics of power, and the consequences of technological advancement.

The Lasting Impact of Stargate SG-1

Sci-fi fans will always argue about which show influenced the next generation more than the rest. We’re not here to make sweeping declarations, but we will say that Stargate SG-1 undoubtedly left a mark on sci-fi’s genre. It helped establish a more serialized storytelling format across longer-running series. More importantly, it proved that the community was hungry for more sci-fi, even those outside of the norm (Star Trek being the obvious example).

Many sci-fi series have had smaller ways of impacting larger communities, as people love to latch onto new phrases and jokes. We don’t need to list out Star Trek‘s examples; they’re fully ingrained in our culture by this point. Stargate SG-1 had a few phrases that caught on, including “Indeed” and “Oh for crying out loud!”

Stargate SG-1 portrayed a universe full of complex alien races, some friendly, some more antagonistic. In doing so, it captured our hearts and imaginations. The stories didn’t throw us into a dystopian earth or an endlessly upbeat adventure, but instead plopped themselves squarely in between these two extremes. It made itself a warm and welcoming place for all sci-fi fans, even those newer to the genre. Stargate SG-1 was both optimistic and insightful in equal measure, something you don’t get to see a lot of.

In recognition of the 28th anniversary of this series, what are some of your favorite Stargate SG-1 episodes?

Stargate SG-1 is available to stream on Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video, and The Roku Channel.