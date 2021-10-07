Science Channel Delivering Investigation Into Real-Life Cursed and Forgotten City

The search for lost cities hasn’t just been the premise for adventure and horror films, as explorers throughout history have attempted to determine fact from fiction for centuries, but contemporary technology has made the idea of such locations being hidden seem much more far-fetched. The fact is, however, that such forgotten cities are still potentially out there, with the new Science Channel investigation Lost City of the Monkey God aiming to set the record straight on the city’s existence. The new special and all of its unexpected revelations is set to premiere on the Science Channel on Sunday, October 31st.

Per press release, “In a world where everyone posts photos and captures footage on their iPhones, it seems that there are no secrets. But have we really seen everything that exists on our planet? And have some places remained a mystery for a reason? Lost City of the Monkey God, premiering Sunday, October 31st at 8 p.m. ET on Science Channel, will take viewers along on the journey to find a settlement whose existence explorers and scholars have long debated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“World-renowned explorer Steve Elkins and a team of archaeologists, anthropologists, scientists, and filmmakers embark upon a true-life adventure where they must overcome torrential rains, dense jungles, poisonous reptiles, and deadly disease-carrying flies to search one of the last unexplored places on Earth known as ‘Ciudad Blanca’ or The Lost City of the Monkey God.

“For centuries, adventurers, and treasure hunters have searched for the rumored Honduran city said to be built of a beautiful white marble-like stone. Stories are legendary of the treasure trove said to be built deep within the lush rainforest with impenetrable high mountains, deep rivers, and obstacles guarding it. It’s a dangerous journey, taking many lives along the way, earning it a reputation with locals that the city is cursed.

“Elkins and his team are going in deep and using the latest cutting-edge technology and science to help locate the city once and for all. However, they’ll need more than just high-tech to accomplish their mission. The team must build trust with locals, government officials, drug cartels, and the military in order to make inroads. But can Elkins and his team locate this fabled place of treasure and riches in time to properly excavate artifacts and preserve the area from the ravages of time.”

Check out Lost City of the Monkey God on Sunday, October 31st at 8 p.m. ET on Science Channel.

Will you be checking out the new special? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!