Scooby-Doo’s Velma and Daphne Actors Break Down Why the Franchise Is so Beloved

The Mystery Machine gang have been a part of our popular culture for generations, in Scooby-Doo stories that have been kitchy, apocalyptic, and everything in between. With Scooby-Doo movies, TV shows, and comics being just as popular now as ever, we couldn’t help but ask — what continues to bring people into the franchise? At last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, ComicBook.com got a chance to talk to Grey Griffin and Kate Miccuci, who most recently voice Daphne and Velma in Scooby-Doo and the Guess Who?. When asked what’s made people love the franchise all these years later, both actresses had a pretty unique perspective on things.

“I have a theory that it’s sort of a perfect formula, you know?” Miccuci revealed in our interview, which you can check out above. “It’s like you know what you’re getting into. You know there’s gonna be a great resolution to the story. They’re gonna find out who this monster of villain or ghost is, and it’s really satisfying. And it’s just, every time, just works. That’s my theory.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, it’s calming almost because you know that it’s like comfort food, you know?” Griffin added. “I don’t really know what the formula is, but I know that I have three children and when my oldest was two or whatever, he saw Scooby. We don’t do TV so he hadn’t really seen a cartoon, but he saw the cardboard cutout of Scooby-Doo at a studio that I brought him, because I had to bring him to work for me. And he goes ‘Mama, I like that dog.’ And I was like, what is it about Scooby? I was like ‘Yeah, babe, a lot of people like that dog. Mommy likes that dog because it pays the mortgage.’”

In the past year alone, the Scooby-Doo franchise has gotten Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, several direct-to-video animated movies, a fan-favorite comic book called Scooby Apocalypse, and upcoming big-screen animated movie titled Scoob.

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? also stars Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo and Fred Jones and Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers. The series currently airs on Boomerang.