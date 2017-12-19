Heather North, Voice of Daphne on ‘Scooby-Doo,’ Dies at 71

Heather North, best known for voicing Daphne in the Scooby-Doo animated series, has passed away at the age of 71.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, North died on November 30 at her home in Studio City after a lengthy illness. North’s husband, TV producer H. Wesley Kenney, died back in January 2015.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress began working on TV in 1965, appearing in those like The Monkees and My Three Sons. In 1970, she began voicing Daphne in the second season of Scooby Doo, Where Are You!

North reprised her role as Daphne in The New Scooby-Doo Movies in 1972, The Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Hour in 1976 and Scooby-Doo Goes Hollywood in 1979. She continued to star in various Scooby-Doo shows and movies until Scooby-Doo and the Monster of Mexico in 2003.

The actress is survived by her son Kevin, daughter-in-law Stephanie; stepdaughter Nina and her husband Brent; stepson Wes and his wife Leslie; and granddaughter Jocelyn.

A memorial service for North is set for 11:30am on Wednesday, December 20 at First Christian Church in Studio City.