‘Supernatural’ and ‘Scooby-Doo’ Get ‘Scoobynatural’ Fashions at Hot Topic

The long-awaited Supernatural and Scooby-Doo crossover is set to air on The CW on March 29th. It’s almost here! If you hurry, you’ll have something to wear for the event.

The official lineup of Scoobynatural shirts has hit Hot Topic, and you can order them all right here along with tons of other Supernatural merch. Most of the shirts have a 25% off online-only discount attached to them, so you’ll want to grab your sizes before they sell out. That having been said, at the time of writing the most popular styles/sizes were disappearing fast. You may be able to pick them up in stores, but we’re guessing that will be a long shot.

“I’m really excited for Scooby-Doo to be part of the Supernatural lore, but I’m more excited for the Supernatural lore to be a part of the Scooby-Doo canon,” series star Jared Padalecki told reporters during a recent set visit. “That’s cool for me, you know what I mean? That now there’s a footnote about Supernatural when people are talking about Scooby-Doo. I hope we can do more of it. The meta episodes are great.”

“I grew up watching Scooby-Doo and I remember when the Scooby-Doo movies came out, and they wanted me to try out for Shaggy,” Padalecki explained. “I was young, and Lillard’s great — I fought not to do it. I’m a big James Bond fan. Not that I could ever be James Bond, [but if] someone’s like ‘would you try out?’ No, I wouldn’t, cause I wanna watch that as something I enjoy.”

You can view the synopsis for Scoobynatural below.

“Scoobynatural” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) JINKIES! “SUPERNATURAL” GETS ANIMATED WHEN SAM, DEAN AND CASTIEL ARE TRANSPORTED INTO THE WORLD OF SCOOBY DOO – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Jim Krieg & Jeremy Adams (#1316).

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW. “ScoobyNatural” will air on March 29th.

