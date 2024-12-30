Scrubs Creator Reveals Major Franchise Goal (And It’s Not Just the Upcoming Reboot)

It’s a great time to be a fan of Scrubs. The iconic medical comedy is going to be getting a reboot in the not-too-distant future, with original creator Bill Lawrence actively involved in putting the new edition of the series together. Not only that, but Lawrence has revealed he’s also trying to make one massive change to the original show itself — one that fans will be ecstatic about.

During a recent interview with the LA Times, when asked about his work on the new Scrubs reboot, Lawrence noted that his “ultimate goal” with the series is to get the original music restored to the first run episodes.

“In the new year. I can’t say who they are because the showrunner deal is being made as we speak, but as soon as that’s done, we’ll start,” Lawrence said of the reboot. “We’ve already been shooting the s— because we’re old friends, but we’ll start coming up with the idea of where the world starts and who’s doing what. They’ve said it’s been so weird going back and watching every episode. My ultimate goal on the whole thing is just to get the music restored to the old episodes.”

As all Scrubs fans know, there has been an issue with the show’s music over the years, particularly when it comes to streaming. There are many episodes that feature different music than what was included in the original airing of the series, due to the rights of the various songs. If you watch the show on a DVD, you’ll notice different music than the version featured on Netflix.

It seems that Lawrence is adamant about getting the music rights figured out, so that Scrubs can be presented in its original format to fans around the world. There’s a lot of work that goes into something like that, but it can be done. Remember, music rights are what kept Moonlighting from being available to watch online for years, but that finally changed in the last year or so.

In addition to working on the original Scrubs music, Lawrence is teaming up with writers to get the new edition of Scrubs moving forward in the next year.

“I’ll start with, if I thought it was a bad idea, I wouldn’t do it,” Lawrence explained. “I’m not chasing commerce and without being self-aggrandizing, I don’t need to. Creatively, if somebody said, ‘Do you want to pick Scrubs up right back in the same hospital with the same people on a normal day, everything’s back to normal?’ No, that would be disingenuous to the story. Am I curious and can I think of a bunch of stories about where some of these characters are years later, not being kid interns anymore, and having new young people around them, with the way the medical world has changed — yeah, without a shadow of a doubt. That creative answer was easy. The complicated thing, and why I was always hesitant, was I don’t work for Disney anymore. I work here [Warner Bros.], and it’s not really, business-wise, a show I was allowed to go do. It’s not jerky for Warner Brothers to say, ‘We’re not employing you to go do a Disney show.’”